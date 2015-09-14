FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

Thomas follows Froome out of world championships

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas of Britain rides during the 195-km (121.2 miles) 12th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Lannemezan to Plateau de Beille, in the French Pyrenees mountains, France, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

LONDON (Reuters) - Geraint Thomas has joined Team Sky colleague Chris Froome in pulling out of the World Road Race Championships in Virginia starting this weekend, saying he is not physically up to it.

“It’s been a hard decision to make but the season has taken its toll on me and I don’t feel physically up for a good Worlds,” Welshman Thomas, 29, wrote on Facebook.

“I don’t want to go there just to make up the numbers, I’d want to be competitive or at least do a good job for the boys.”

Thomas, who helped Froome win this year’s Tour de France, is targeting a big year in 2016 with the Olympics and the Tour both priorities.

“I love racing for GB and the Worlds are a really special race so it was a difficult decision to make, along with the team, but I feel it’s best to rest up now before it’s all systems go for a big year next year,” he said.

Froome was forced to pull out of the worlds after fracturing his foot in the Tour of Spain.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Alan Baldwin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
