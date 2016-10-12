Martin matches record with fourth time trial world title

(Reuters) - German Tony Martin claimed a record-equalling fourth individual time trial world title when he crushed his rivals to prevail on the 40-km flat course in Doha on Wednesday.

Martin, who was instrumental in Etixx-Quick Step's team time trial title last Sunday, clocked 44 minutes 42.99 to beat defending champion Vasil Kiryienka, of Belarus, by 45.05 seconds.

Spain's Jonathan Castroviejo finished third, 1:10.91 off the pace in searing heat as temperatures broke the 40-degree barrier.

Martin joins Swiss Fabian Cancellara, who retired after winning the event at the Olympics in Rio, at the top of the list of winners.

Cancellara won his four titles in 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2010 while Martin, who is leaving Etixx-Quick Step to join Katusha next season, had won three times in a row from 2011.

Having also won one silver and two bronze medals in the event, Martin surpassed Cancellara, who also won three bronzes, as the most successful time trialist.