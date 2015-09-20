BMC Racing retain team time trial world title

RICHMOND, Virginia (Reuters) - American outfit BMC Racing retained their men’s team time trial title at the road cycling world championships on Sunday.

Italians Manuel Quinziato and Daniel Oss, American Taylor Phinney, Swiss Silvan Dillier and Stefan Kung and Australian Rohan Dennis clocked 42 minutes 7 seconds on the 38.6-km course.

They beat Belgian team Etixx-Quick Step, led by triple individual time trial world champion Tony Martin, by 11 seconds, according to provisional timings.

Spanish outfit Movistar took the bronze.

“This was a huge goal for us, I‘m honored to be part of that team,” said Phinney, who recently returned to competition after more than a year on the sidelines following a crash.

Earlier on Sunday, the women’s team time trial event was won by the Velocio-SRAM team.