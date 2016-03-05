FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong to host 2017 world track championships
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
March 5, 2016 / 1:55 PM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong to host 2017 world track championships

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UCI World Track Cycling Championships - London, Britain - 5/3/2016 - Jinjie Gong of China (L) and Anna Meares of Australia (R) compete in the women's sprint 1/16 finals. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

LONDON (Reuters) - Hong Kong will host the 2017 world track cycling championships, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) said on Saturday.

It will be only the second time the showpiece event has been hosted in Asia, following Maebashi, Japan in 1990.

“I am delighted that the 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships will be held in Hong Kong,” UCI president Brian Cookson announced at a news conference at the London velodrome currently hosting this year’s championships.

“The fact that the event is going to Asia for the second time marks an important milestone in the further globalization of track cycling.”

Hong Kong won its first ever Olympic medal in cycling in London four years ago when Lee Wai Sze took bronze in the women’s keirin. She also won a world silver medal on Friday in the women’s 500m TT at the London velodrome.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Rex Gowar

