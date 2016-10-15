FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Dideriksen upsets favorites to win women's world title
October 15, 2016 / 4:35 PM / 10 months ago

Dideriksen upsets favorites to win women's world title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

First-placed Amalie Dideriksen of Denmark (C), second-placed Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands (L) and third-placed Lotta Lepisto of Finland pose on the podium at the end of Women Elite Road Race in the UCI Road World Championships 2016, in Doha, Qatar October 15, 2016.Ibrahem Alomari

(Reuters) - Denmark's Amalie Dideriksen timed her sprint to perfection to upset the favorites and claim the women's road race world title in Doha on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Dideriksen stayed quiet all day before surging past pre-race favorite Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands just before the line.

Finland's Lotto Lepisto took third place ahead of defending champion Lizzie Deignan.

Netherlands controlled most of the 134.5-km race but they were eventually helpless when Dideriksen, the two-time junior world champion, burst from the middle of the road in the final straight.

The men's road race will be held on Sunday.

Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar

