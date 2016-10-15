Wozniacki ends Jankovic title defense in Hong Kong semis
HONG KONG Fifth seed Caroline Wozniacki ousted defending champion Jelena Jankovic 6-3 6-4 in the semi-finals of the Hong Kong Open on Saturday.
Denmark's Amalie Dideriksen timed her sprint to perfection to upset the favorites and claim the women's road race world title in Doha on Saturday.
The 20-year-old Dideriksen stayed quiet all day before surging past pre-race favorite Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands just before the line.
Finland's Lotto Lepisto took third place ahead of defending champion Lizzie Deignan.
Netherlands controlled most of the 134.5-km race but they were eventually helpless when Dideriksen, the two-time junior world champion, burst from the middle of the road in the final straight.
The men's road race will be held on Sunday.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON Arsenal joined Manchester City at the top of the Premier League on Saturday after leaders City suffered another afternoon of penalty woes in a 1-1 draw with Everton that ended their 100 percent home record this season.
(The Sports Xchange) - The Cleveland Indians have a standard formula for winning, and Friday night all of it was on display: strong starting pitching, timely hitting and a lockdown bullpen.