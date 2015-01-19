Cyclone threat causes evacuation of key Australian iron ore ports

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s Pilbara Ports Authority said it had started evacuation of ships at the Port Hedland and Dampier iron ore ports due to cyclone threat.

”Anchorage evacuation commenced Monday morning at both ports, it said, adding that both ports expect berth evacuation to be complete by Monday evening.

The ports could be hit by a cyclone as a tropical depression builds over the country’s northwest and heads into the Indian Ocean, with winds forecast to reach 100 kmph (62 mph), the weather bureau warned earlier on Monday.