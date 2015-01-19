FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyclone threat causes evacuation of key Australian iron ore ports
January 19, 2015 / 3:16 AM / 3 years ago

Cyclone threat causes evacuation of key Australian iron ore ports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s Pilbara Ports Authority said it had started evacuation of ships at the Port Hedland and Dampier iron ore ports due to cyclone threat.

”Anchorage evacuation commenced Monday morning at both ports, it said, adding that both ports expect berth evacuation to be complete by Monday evening.

The ports could be hit by a cyclone as a tropical depression builds over the country’s northwest and heads into the Indian Ocean, with winds forecast to reach 100 kmph (62 mph), the weather bureau warned earlier on Monday.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Himani Sarkar

