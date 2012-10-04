FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Security startup Cylance acquires Ridgeway of Dallas
October 4, 2012 / 7:40 PM / in 5 years

Security startup Cylance acquires Ridgeway of Dallas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Cylance Inc, a startup founded by McAfee Inc’s former global chief technology officer, has acquired a tiny Dallas firm that provides technology to fight web-based cyber attacks.

Cylance said it had acquired Ridgeway Internet Security LLC, a firm whose technology helps protect against attackers who break into networks by exploiting flaws in the programs and databases used to run websites.

Hackers frequently use such attacks as a foothold to gain initial access to corporate and government networks.

Cylance CEO and founder Stuart McClure said his company plans to announce its first products next year, which will include technology from Ridgeway.

McClure is among a group of senior McAfee executives who left the world’s No. 2 maker of security software for other ventures after Intel Corp (INTC.O) acquired the company in February 2011.

Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Dale Hudson

