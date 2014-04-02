Cypress Semiconductor raises revenue forecast, says CFO to retire

(Reuters) - Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY.O) said it expected first-quarter revenue to exceed its forecast and said Chief Financial Officer Brad Buss will retire in June.

The company, whose touch controllers are used in devices made by South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS), said Thad Trent, vice president of finance, would replace Buss.

Cypress Semiconductor said it expected revenue of $169 million and $171 million for the first quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $165 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.