FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cyprus Air says Canada's Triple Five eyes stake
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 8, 2012 / 8:17 AM / 5 years ago

Cyprus Air says Canada's Triple Five eyes stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Canadian conglomerate Triple Five is interested in acquiring a majority stake in Cyprus Airways CAIR.CY, the Cypriot flag carrier said on Tuesday.

The Canadian group had expressed its intention in a letter sent to the airline on May 4, Cyprus Airways said in a statement. The group had requested data on its financial situation and its activities, the carrier said.

“Triple Five informed the company that it would make its final decision on the issue after assessing this data,” Cyprus Airways said.

Cyprus Airways is majority controlled by the Cypriot government. Representatives of Triple Five, which has business interests ranging from malls and real estate to hotels primarily in North America, visited Cyprus earlier this year.

The loss-making carrier had said in February it planned a 45 million euros ($58.7 million) capital raising, while authorities have said they would consider the sale of up to a majority stake in the airline. The state owns 69 percent of Cyprus Airways.

A number of other organizations have expressed an interest in participating in the company, with no specific proposals yet, Cyprus Airways said.

($1 = 0.7663 euros)

Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Alison Birrane and Hans-Juergen Peters

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.