Cyprus sees bailout talks wrapping up end July

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cyprus said on Wednesday it expected negotiations to conclude with the IMF and the EU on its request for emergency financial aid by the end of July, but said it was too early to specify how much the country, deeply exposed to Greece, could require in a bailout.

“The aim of this process is, within the month, to have prepared a proposal which they would have discussed with us and concluded upon,” said finance minister Vassos Shiarly, referring to the troika. He said there had been no discussion on amounts that Cyprus would require in aid.