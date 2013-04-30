FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cyprus parliament approves bailout
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 30, 2013 / 4:02 PM / in 4 years

Cyprus parliament approves bailout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of the Bank of Cyprus is seen outside one of its branches at Eleftheria square in Nicosia March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cyprus’s parliament approved on Tuesday an EU bailout including provisions to impose substantial losses on bank depositors and wind down one of the island’s biggest banks.

By a show of hands, 29 lawmakers approved ratification of the bailout bill and 27 opposed.

The government had warned that without approval the economy was in imminent danger of default. Cyprus is expected to get the first disbursement of a total of 10 billion euros ($13.10 billion) in aid from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund in May.

Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Michael Roddy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.