Bank of Cyprus, Popular Bank shares suspended until Apr 15

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cyprus’s stock exchange said on Tuesday trading in shares of Bank of Cyprus BOC.CY and Cyprus Popular Bank CPBC.CY would be suspended until April 15 inclusive to protect shareholders.

Administrators have been appointed for Popular, which will be split into a “good” and a “bad” bank, with its good assets taken by Bank of Cyprus under terms of a bailout deal with international lenders.

In addition, Bank of Cyprus’ major depositors will see 37.5 percent of their uninsured deposits converted to equity.