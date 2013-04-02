FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Cyprus, Popular Bank shares suspended until Apr 15
April 2, 2013 / 6:51 AM / in 5 years

Bank of Cyprus, Popular Bank shares suspended until Apr 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cyprus’s stock exchange said on Tuesday trading in shares of Bank of Cyprus BOC.CY and Cyprus Popular Bank CPBC.CY would be suspended until April 15 inclusive to protect shareholders.

Administrators have been appointed for Popular, which will be split into a “good” and a “bad” bank, with its good assets taken by Bank of Cyprus under terms of a bailout deal with international lenders.

In addition, Bank of Cyprus’ major depositors will see 37.5 percent of their uninsured deposits converted to equity.

Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Mark Potter

