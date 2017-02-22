FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus's Anastasiades says regrets Akinci's decision not to attend talks
February 22, 2017 / 11:34 AM / 6 months ago

Cyprus's Anastasiades says regrets Akinci's decision not to attend talks

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci (R) and Greek Cypriot leader, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, hold hands during a bicommunal event organized by the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce in Nicosia, Cyprus July 8, 2015.Yiannis Kourtoglou/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades expressed regret on Wednesday over the decision of Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci not to attend scheduled peace talks on Thursday.

"I am ready to continue the dialogue at any time," Anastasiades wrote on Twitter.

Greek Cypriot officials earlier reported Akinci had pulled out of Thursday's peace talks, ongoing for almost two years. It was unclear when negotiations would resume.

Relations between the two sides have been overshadowed by acrimony over a decision by Cyprus's Greek Cypriot parliament earlier this month for the commemoration in schools of a 1950 referendum which sought union of the island with Greece.

Reporting By Michele Kambas

