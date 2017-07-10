ATHENS Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said he stood ready to negotiate a peace settlement with estranged Turkish Cypriots and Turkey based on a timetable for the full withdrawal of Turkish troops from the north of the divided island.

"What I want to make absolutely clear ... (is that) the Greek Cypriot side is ready to negotiate a solution within the parameters set by the United Nations Secretary General," Anastasiades told a news conference.

United Nations peace talks between the rival sides, and Greece, Turkey and Britain crumbled in acrimony last week after the sides failed to reach a deal to a conflict dragging on for decades, and a source of friction between Greece and Turkey.

Anastasiades, who represents Greek Cypriots in peace talks, said his side wanted Turkey to forfeit intervention rights, and a clear timetable for a Turkish army pullout. The island was split in a Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered by a brief Greek inspired coup.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas)