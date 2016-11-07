FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Greek, Turkish Cypriots open restored monastery as leaders meet in Switzerland
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
November 7, 2016 / 3:40 PM / 10 months ago

Greek, Turkish Cypriots open restored monastery as leaders meet in Switzerland

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Pilgrims enjoy the view of the Monastery of Apostolos Andreas in north-eastern Cyprus after the structure was reopened after two years of renovation, Cyprus November 7, 2016.Yiannis Kourtoglou

APOSTOLOS ANDREAS, Cyprus (Reuters) - Cypriot Greek and Turkish communities on Monday opened the newly restored Apostolos Andreas monastery - a jointly funded project - as the island's two leaders met in Switzerland for talks on a conflict that has defied mediation for decades.

The 5 million euro ($6 million) project began in 2014 on the two-story sandstone monastery dedicated to St Andrew, one of the first followers of Christ, which is built on jutting rocks at the tip of a needle-shaped peninsula.

The money came from Evkaf, a Turkish Cypriot religious foundation, and the Church of Cyprus, with a small contribution from USAID, a U.S. overseas aid agency.

"Completion of the renovation project by Greek and Turkish Cypriots offers a message of hope," Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said in a tweet.

The monastery is built on the spot where, according to legend, Andrew's boat ran aground on rocks during a missionary journey to Rome and natural spring water flows from the place where his staff hit the rocks as he came ashore.

Cypriots have made pilgrimages for centuries to Apostolos Andreas which is closer to Syria, 60 miles (100 km) across the Mediterranean, than to the island's capital Nicosia, a three-hour trip by road.

Cyprus, in the eastern Mediterranean, was split in a Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered by a brief Greek-inspired coup.

Reporting by Yiannis Kourtoglou; Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.