FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Cyprus leaders to resume peace talks on April 11: U.N.
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 4, 2017 / 3:24 PM / 5 months ago

Cyprus leaders to resume peace talks on April 11: U.N.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Leaders of the divided island of Cyprus have agreed to resume peace talks on April 11, the United Nations said on Tuesday, following a two-month interruption after historical grievances boiled to the surface.

Talks stalled in February, with Turkish Cypriots angry at a decision by Greek Cypriot lawmakers to commemorate a symbolic referendum held in 1950 calling for union of the island with Greece.

The negotiations will be held under the auspices of Espen Barth Eide, a Norwegian diplomat who has been overseeing talks for the past two years, the United Nations mission said in a news release.

Cyprus was split when Turkey invaded in 1974 after a brief Greek-inspired coup.

Earlier on Tuesday, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci had met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Brussels.

Peace talks between Akinci and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades - who attends in his capacity as Greek Cypriot leader - had been progressing well until the unexpected breakdown in February, underscoring the fragility of the process.

Writing By Michele Kambas; Editing by Andrew Bolton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.