Greek Cypriot move to have negative impact on talks: Turkey spokesman

ANKARA (Reuters) - A Greek Cypriot decision to commemorate a plebiscite on union with Greece more than 60 years ago will have a negative impact on reunification talks on the Mediterranean island, President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said on Wednesday.

Speaking after reports that the Turkish Cypriot side would not join a meeting between them this week, Ibrahim Kalin told a news conference he hoped the Greek Cypriot side would abandon its decision and said it was up to them to take the next step.