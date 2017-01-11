FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
U.N. Cyprus envoy says talks are on track, still work to do
January 11, 2017 / 2:18 PM / 7 months ago

U.N. Cyprus envoy says talks are on track, still work to do

U.N. Special Advisor on Cyprus Espen Barth Eide speaks during a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland January 11, 2017.Pierre Albouy - RTX2YHG4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Peace talks in Geneva to resolve the decades-long division of Cyprus are 'on track', the U.N. envoy for the island said on Wednesday, saying many issues dividing the sides had been resolved.

Espen Barth Eide said however that there was 'still work to do' in the reunification negotiations between estranged Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

"We have dealt with some of the most difficult issues. We have touched upon almost all of them, we have solved many of them and we are close to resolving some other issues.

"...There is still work to do," he told a news briefing.

Eide, a former Norwegian foreign minister, is overseeing talks between Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

Talks moved to Geneva on Monday after 18 months of intensive peace talks.

Reporting By Tom Miles and Michele Kambas

