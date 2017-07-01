Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and United Nations Special Advisor on Cyprus Espen Barth Eide arrive for peace talks on divided Cyprus under the supervision of the United Nations in the alpine resort of Crans-Montana, Switzerland June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and United Nations Special Advisor on Cyprus Espen Barth Eide arrive for peace talks on divided Cyprus under the supervision of the United Nations in the alpine resort of Crans-Montana, Switzerland June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Women take part in a demonstration in favour of a peace settlement between Greek and Turkish Cypriots on divided Cyprus, at Ledra's checkpoint of the UN-patrolled 'green line' in Nicosia, Cyprus June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

A man holds placards during a demonstration in favour of a peace settlement between Greek and Turkish Cypriots on divided Cyprus, at Ledra's checkpoint of the UN-patrolled 'green line' in Nicosia, Cyprus June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres takes part in a news conference at the United Nations headquarters in New York, U.S., June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman holds a placard during a demonstration in favour of a peace settlement between Greek and Turkish Cypriots on divided Cyprus, at Ledra's checkpoint of the UN-patrolled 'green line' in Nicosia, Cyprus June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

GENEVA A "clear understanding" has been reached at talks between Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders and their backers on what is needed to reach a comprehensive agreement to reunite the island, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday.

Guterres, who arrived at the negotiations in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana on Friday, said that he had held a "positive, results-oriented" meeting with Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akıncı, and the foreign ministers of Greece and Turkey that evening.

"A clear understanding emerged of the essential elements of a package that might lead to a comprehensive settlement in Cyprus," his spokesman said in a statement issued on Saturday as political-level talks continued.

"The Secretary-General remains fully engaged in these efforts to deliver a comprehensive settlement to the people of Cyprus."

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)