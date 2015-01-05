FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cyprus plans two international debt issues in 2015: finance minister
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 5, 2015 / 2:03 PM / 3 years ago

Cyprus plans two international debt issues in 2015: finance minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Cyprus' Finance Minister Harris Georgiades waits for the start of a euro zone finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cyprus plans two international debt issues this year, its finance minister said on Monday, seeking a firmer footing in markets after a near meltdown in 2013.

The Mediterranean island nation is preparing for two issues under its European Medium Term Note (EMTN) program, Finance Minister Harris Georgiades said. Details have not yet been decided.

The European Union member state, which required a 10 billion euro ($11.9 billion) lifeline to stave off bankruptcy in March 2013, successfully tapped international markets last June with a 750 million euro issue taken under the same program.

It was the swiftest comeback of a bailed-out nation to international markets in the history of the euro debt crisis.

“Cyprus is implementing an ambitious program of economic reform and consolidation which is already delivering early and tangible results. On such sound foundations we are aiming to re-establish sustainable market access,” Georgiades told Reuters.

Cyprus required a bailout from the EU and International Monetary Fund after fiscal slippage that had kept it out of international markets for months.

Georgiades said the upcoming debt issues would not substitute but complement existing financing from lenders.

The EMTN program has a ceiling of 9 billion euros.

Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.