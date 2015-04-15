FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Magnitude 5.5 quake strikes Cyprus, no casualties reported
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 15, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

Magnitude 5.5 quake strikes Cyprus, no casualties reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck 71 km (44 miles) northwest of Limassol in Cyprus on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The quake was mainly felt in the western Paphos region but also in the capital Nicosia.

Cyprus state radio reported the tremor was a magnitude 5.3, at a shallow depth of 3 km west of Kissonerga, a village in Paphos popular with European and British retirees.

“The chair I was sitting on started moving and my sister came running down the stairs to tell me the wardrobes and doors were rattling,” said Sarah Ktisti, a journalist living in the region.

Cyprus lies in an earthquake zone but large tremors are infrequent. The highest recorded in recent years was a 6.3 earthquake in 1996 which caused some damage, but no casualties.

Reporting by Michele Kambas; Writing by Janet Lawrence; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.