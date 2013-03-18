FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus assured of ECB liquidity if bank levy approved: central bank chief
March 18, 2013 / 8:52 AM / 5 years ago

Cyprus assured of ECB liquidity if bank levy approved: central bank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cyprus has been assured the European Central Bank will provide the liquidity it needs if the country’s parliament approves a levy on bank deposits, its central bank governor said on Monday.

“The assurances we have are that if the bill is voted then they will give us the liquidity we need to cope,” Panicos Demetriades told parliament when asked what assurances the ECB had given if the levy is passed.

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris, Writing by Deepa Babington; editing by Patrick Graham

