FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cyprus says bailout options open, no decision
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Euro Zone
June 12, 2012 / 5:28 PM / in 5 years

Cyprus says bailout options open, no decision

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cyprus is keeping its options open on whether to apply for a European Union bailout to help recapitalize its second largest bank but has yet to make any application, the government said on Tuesday.

“I want to be clear concerning various reports which suggest the Republic has decided to go to the (EU) mechanism, or that there have been contacts to this effect,” government spokesman Stefanos Stefanou said. “I have to say there is no such decision or any investigation of intent concerning admission to the mechanism.”

But he added: “The government has various options concerning the recapitalization of the banks and one of its options is to resort to the (EU bailout) mechanism.”

Cyprus had strongly hinted on Monday that it might have to apply for an international bailout before the end of this month because of dwindling options for propping up its banks, which are highly exposed to Greece.

It must recapitalize its second-largest lender, Cyprus Popular Bank, by a June 30 regulatory deadline - one day before the country assumes the rotating EU presidency for six months.

Shut out of financial markets for a year and running deficits, Cyprus needs 1.8 billion euros ($2.2 billion), equivalent to 10 percent of its gross domestic product, just to prop up Popular.

($1 = 0.8028 euros)

Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.