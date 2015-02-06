FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
International lenders say no deal yet to restart Cyprus aid
February 6, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

International lenders say no deal yet to restart Cyprus aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A troika of international lenders said on Friday that staff-level talks aimed at restarting aid to Cyprus had fallen short of an agreement, and they stressed the need for Nicosia to fully reinstate a foreclosure law.

“Given the further suspension of the effective application of the foreclosure framework, reaching staff-level agreement on the review was not possible during this visit,” the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund said in a joint statement.

“The teams look forward to a timely completion of the review as soon as the conditions are in place for a positive conclusion,” they added.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

