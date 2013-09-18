FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cyprus capital controls to end in January: president
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 18, 2013 / 7:52 AM / 4 years ago

Cyprus capital controls to end in January: president

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades smiles before testifying to a judicial panel in Nicosia August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yiannis Nisiotis

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cyprus plans to complete a phasing out of all capital controls in January, its president Nicos Anastasiades was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

The island became the first euro zone nation to slap restrictions on cash flows in March to prevent the collapse of its banking system amid turmoil caused by the terms of a 10 billion euro bailout from international lenders.

Controls are gradually being eased, but there is still a 300 euro cash withdrawal ceiling at banks daily, checks cannot be cashed and regulatory approval is required for large transactions.

“The controls are being lifted,” Anastasiades told news agency Bloomberg in an interview published on their website. “They will end within a timeframe of January 2014.”

International lenders and Cypriot financial authorities had already published a phased approach to easing controls in August, which did not give a clear timeframe but said there would be free movement of capital after the completion of banking mergers next year.

Under bailout conditions, authorities have to complete a series of mergers of co-operative lenders by March 2014.

The finance ministry had no comment other than to refer back to that roadmap.

Bank of Cyprus BOC.CY has only just come under control of new shareholders after large bank deposits were seized and converted to equity - a process known as a bail-in - to recapitalize that bank.

Writing by Michele Kambas; editing by Patrick Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.