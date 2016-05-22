FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cypriots go to polls to elect new legislature
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 22, 2016 / 5:09 AM / a year ago

Cypriots go to polls to elect new legislature

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades casts his vote at a polling station with his grandchildren and his wife Andri (2nd L) during parliamentary elections in Limassol, Cyprus May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Cyprus went to the polls on Sunday to elect a new parliament in a vote surveys suggest could be won by conservatives backing the presidential incumbent leading peace talks on the ethnically split island.

Just over 540,000 people have the right to vote for 56 deputies in Cyprus’s House of Representatives, typically seen as a tussle between the right-wing Democratic Rally and the communist AKEL, with the centrist Democratic Party in third place.

Although Cyprus has an executive system of government and the president is elected separately, the vote on Sunday is a popularity gauge for President Nicos Anastasiades, whose term expires in 2018.

Anastasiades represents Greek Cypriots in talks with Turkish Cypriots to reunify the island, split in a 1974 Turkish military invasion triggered by a brief Greece-inspired coup. Diplomats are cautiously optimistic a solution could be in sight for the long-running conflict.

Opinion polls are placing Rally in the lead, with AKEL following, with no one party seen gaining an absolute majority. Voting started at 0400 GMT (0000 EDT) and was scheduled to end at 1600 GMT (1200 EDT).

Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.