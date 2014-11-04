FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU bailout nations set for growth if reforms continue: bailout fund head
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 4, 2014 / 8:17 AM / 3 years ago

EU bailout nations set for growth if reforms continue: bailout fund head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA (Reuters) - All five European nations that received bailouts are well positioned for future growth if economic reforms continue, the head of the euro zone’s ESM rescue fund said on Tuesday.

Klaus Regling said program countries Ireland, Portugal, Spain, Greece and Cyprus were “reform champions” for the depth of their adjustment over the past three and a half years.

“The policies chosen were in the best interest of each individual country and of all euro area as a whole. Any alternative that would have included the risk of a disorderly exit, or a disintegration of the currency union, would have proved much more costly than the path we chose,” he told a conference in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Reporting By Michele Kambas, editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.