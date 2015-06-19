Lebanese man to stand trial in Cyprus over alleged Hezbollah bomb plot

NICOSIA (Reuters) - A Lebanese-Canadian accused of involvement in an alleged Hezbollah plot to stockpile explosives to target Israelis or Jews will stand trial in Cyprus on June 29, authorities said on Friday.

The 26-year-old man was arrested in late May after police discovered a huge quantity of ammonium nitrate fertilizer, a potential explosive, in the basement of a home.

The man, whose name has not been made public, faces 16 charges including possession of explosives, conspiracy to commit a crime and aiding and abetting a terrorist organization, police spokesman Charalambos Zachariou said.

“It covers a period of time from 2012 to May 2015,” he told reporters.

Police said the man would remain in custody until his trial.

His court appearances to date, to extend his detention, have been held behind closed doors for security reasons. It was not clear whether the same restriction will apply during the trial.

Cyprus’s foreign minister told Reuters the government believes it thwarted a plot by Hezbollah, a Lebanese militia hostile to Israel.