Cyprus' Finance Minister Harris Georgiades waits for the start of a euro zone finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cyprus’s finance minister said he anticipated that currency controls adopted by the island in March could be lifted “before the spring” of 2014, with the exception of transfers overseas not linked to financial transactions.

Harris Georgiades was briefing parliament on the 2014 budget.