Merkel ally says aid for Cyprus "problematic"

BERLIN (Reuters) - A senior ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that German lawmakers would not approve any aid to Cyprus unless the Mediterranean country conformed to EU rules on transparency and money laundering.

Speaking to Reuters, Michael Fuchs, a deputy leader for Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) in parliament, said it would be just as difficult to win approval from his conservatives for a Cyprus aid package as it would be from their coalition partners, the Free Democrats (FDP), who expressed doubts on Wednesday.

“In the conservative parliamentary group, the situation is just as problematic as in the FDP,” Fuchs said. “If Cyprus is not ready to adopt EU rules on transparency and money laundering, then there won’t be any aid for Cyprus.”