Cyprus bank creditors must share burden of bailout : German finance minister
March 22, 2013 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

Cyprus bank creditors must share burden of bailout : German finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble addresses a news conference in Berlin March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

ATHENS (Reuters) - The euro zone stands ready to help bail out Cyprus but the burden must be shared by its financial sector otherwise the island’s economy will collapse under its public debt, German Finance Minister told a Greek newspaper on Friday.

“The perception that this (Cyprus) problem can be solved only by taxpayers in the euro zone without the participation of major creditors of Cypriot banks cannot be accepted by Europe’s citizens,” Wolfgang Schaeuble told Greek daily Ta Nea in an interview.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos

