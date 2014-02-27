FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus junior governing partner confirms to quit government
#World News
February 27, 2014 / 3:18 AM / 4 years ago

Cyprus junior governing partner confirms to quit government

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NICOSIA (Reuters) - A junior partner in Cyprus’s ruling centre-right coalition said on Thursday it would be pulling out of the government in disagreement at a resumption of peace talks between estranged Greek and Turkish Cypriots on the ethnically split island.

The Democratic Party has expressed opposition to a decision by Cypriot President and Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades to restart unification talks, saying terms of the dialogue contained too many concessions to Turkish Cypriots.

The two sides resumed negotiations under UN auspices on February 11 after an 18-month hiatus.

Confirming an earlier decision of its executive committee on February 22, the Democratic Party said it would withdraw its four ministers in an 11-member cabinet.

Cyprus has an executive system of government and the party’s resignation has no impact on the president.

The party had earlier said its withdrawal would not affect an international bailout program the island nation is following under International Monetary Fund and EU guidance.

Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
