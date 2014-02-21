FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus junior coalition partner poised to quit government
#World News
February 21, 2014 / 11:24 PM / 4 years ago

Cyprus junior coalition partner poised to quit government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA (Reuters) - A junior partner in Cyprus’s center-right government said it was poised to quit the coalition in disagreement over a decision to restart peace talks on the ethnically-split island.

A spokeswoman for the Democratic Party said members of its executive committee decided to recommend to its key decision-making body withdrawal from the government which it has been a member of for a year. The central committee of the Democratic Party was scheduled to meet on February 26 to discuss the recommendation.

Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Chris Reese

