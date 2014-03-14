FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
March 14, 2014 / 10:30 AM / 4 years ago

Cyprus swears in new cabinet members in mini reshuffle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cyprus swore in new members of cabinet in a mini reshuffle on Friday, expedited by the departure of a junior partner from the center-right coalition last month.

President Nicos Anastasiades replaced his defense, education, communications and health ministers.

Three of them were members of the Democratic Party, which quit the year-old coalition last month in protest at the government’s plans to re-start peace talks with estranged Turkish Cypriots.

The former communications minister was re-assigned the Defence Ministry.

Energy Minister George Lakkotrypis, responsible for overseeing development of Cyprus’s offshore hydrocarbons discoveries, remained in his post. He resigned from the Democratic Party in early March.

Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
