Cyprus cancels IMF loan program two months before expiry
March 7, 2016 / 5:41 PM / a year ago

Cyprus cancels IMF loan program two months before expiry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A cleaning lady mops the floor in front of an ATM outside a branch of the Bank of Cyprus in Nicosia, Cyprus March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Cyprus on Monday canceled its International Monetary Fund loan program, which was not set to expire until May 14, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said, citing a letter from the finance minister.

Lagarde said Cyprus had made tremendous strides under the program, but she called on the government to continue to press forward with reforms.

“Further improving fundamentals and sustaining efforts to strengthen the resilience and flexibility of the Cypriot economy are essential to ensure that the legacies of the financial crisis are left far behind,” she said.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann

