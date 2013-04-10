FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bailout loans to Cyprus to have maximum average maturity of 15 years: ESM
April 10, 2013 / 3:25 PM / in 4 years

Bailout loans to Cyprus to have maximum average maturity of 15 years: ESM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The maximum average maturity of euro zone bailout loans to Cyprus will be 15 years and the longest maturity will be 20 years, the euro zone bailout fund, European Stability Mechanism (ESM) said in a proposal.

Cyprus will be charged a 10 basis point margin above financing costs for the loans, plus a 50 basis point up-front fee for every disbursement, said the proposal, which will be discussed on Friday by EU finance ministers in Dublin.

The ESM document, obtained by Reuters, bears the date of April 23, 2013, indicating that this will be the date when the euro zone is likely to formally sign the bailout agreement with Cyprus.

Reporting By Gernot Heller, writing by Jan Strupczewski; editing by John O'Donnell

