FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cyprus defense minister critical after brain hemorrhage
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 21, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

Cyprus defense minister critical after brain hemorrhage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cyprus’s defense minister was in an “exceptionally critical condition” in hospital on Friday after suffering a massive brain hemorrhage, doctors said.

Tassos Mitsopoulos, a close associate of Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, was found unconscious in his office at the Defence Ministry earlier on Friday. He was rushed to hospital and underwent emergency brain surgery to stop extensive bleeding caused by a brain aneurysm, doctors said.

Mitsopoulos, 48, was assigned the defence portfolio in a mini cabinet shake-up on March 14. He had previously been communications minister in the conservative government.

Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.