Cyprus defense minister critical after brain hemorrhage

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cyprus’s defense minister was in an “exceptionally critical condition” in hospital on Friday after suffering a massive brain hemorrhage, doctors said.

Tassos Mitsopoulos, a close associate of Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, was found unconscious in his office at the Defence Ministry earlier on Friday. He was rushed to hospital and underwent emergency brain surgery to stop extensive bleeding caused by a brain aneurysm, doctors said.

Mitsopoulos, 48, was assigned the defence portfolio in a mini cabinet shake-up on March 14. He had previously been communications minister in the conservative government.