Cyprus defense minister dies after brain hemorrhage
#World News
March 22, 2014 / 3:51 PM / 4 years ago

Cyprus defense minister dies after brain hemorrhage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cyprus’s Defense Minister Tassos Mitsopoulos died on Saturday, doctors said, 24 hours after a massive brain hemorrhage. He was 48.

Mitsopoulos, who assumed the Mediterranean island’s defense portfolio a week ago, had suffered a brain aneurysm. His secretary found him unconscious in his office just before a scheduled appointment with the U.S. ambassador to Cyprus on Friday.

As a former spokesperson for the ruling Democratic Rally party, Mitsopoulos was considered to be one of the closest associates of Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, who won elections a year ago.

Before his defense ministry appointment on March 14, Mitsopoulos held the communications portfolio in government.

Writing by Michele Kambas; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
