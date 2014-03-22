Cyprus defense minister dies after brain hemorrhage

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cyprus’s Defense Minister Tassos Mitsopoulos died on Saturday, doctors said, 24 hours after a massive brain hemorrhage. He was 48.

Mitsopoulos, who assumed the Mediterranean island’s defense portfolio a week ago, had suffered a brain aneurysm. His secretary found him unconscious in his office just before a scheduled appointment with the U.S. ambassador to Cyprus on Friday.

As a former spokesperson for the ruling Democratic Rally party, Mitsopoulos was considered to be one of the closest associates of Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, who won elections a year ago.

Before his defense ministry appointment on March 14, Mitsopoulos held the communications portfolio in government.