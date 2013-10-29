Cyprus DNA tests rule out link to lost British toddler

NICOSIA (Reuters) - DNA tests in Cyprus have definitively ruled out the possibility that a Romanian man is Ben Needham, a British toddler who went missing on a Greek island 22 years ago, authorities said on Tuesday.

The man had been identified as resembling how Ben would look today. The child, aged 21 months, vanished without trace from his grandparents’ home on the Greek island of Kos in 1991.

Ben’s family have maintained a campaign to find him, and have publicized images of what he might look like today.

“The results from the genetics institute concerning the case surrounding Ben are negative,” police said in a message to media.

The man was filmed at a church service in the Cyprus town of Limassol in May. A copy of the video was recently made available to a Greek lawyer, who turned it over to Greek authorities.

He came forward when he saw his photo in newspapers, and submitted DNA samples to Cyprus police on Monday.