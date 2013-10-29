FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cyprus DNA tests rule out link to lost British toddler
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 29, 2013 / 5:26 PM / 4 years ago

Cyprus DNA tests rule out link to lost British toddler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA (Reuters) - DNA tests in Cyprus have definitively ruled out the possibility that a Romanian man is Ben Needham, a British toddler who went missing on a Greek island 22 years ago, authorities said on Tuesday.

The man had been identified as resembling how Ben would look today. The child, aged 21 months, vanished without trace from his grandparents’ home on the Greek island of Kos in 1991.

Ben’s family have maintained a campaign to find him, and have publicized images of what he might look like today.

“The results from the genetics institute concerning the case surrounding Ben are negative,” police said in a message to media.

The man was filmed at a church service in the Cyprus town of Limassol in May. A copy of the video was recently made available to a Greek lawyer, who turned it over to Greek authorities.

He came forward when he saw his photo in newspapers, and submitted DNA samples to Cyprus police on Monday.

Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.