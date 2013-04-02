FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cyprus to have 4 percent/GDP primary surplus from 2017 onwards: MoU
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 2, 2013 / 6:22 PM / 4 years ago

Cyprus to have 4 percent/GDP primary surplus from 2017 onwards: MoU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man tries to look inside a branch of Laiki Bank a few hours before the re-opening of the banks on the island in Nicosia in this March 28, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis/Files

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Cyprus should reach a primary surplus of four percent of GDP in its budget from 2017 onwards to ensure public debt falls, a memorandum of understanding between Nicosia and international lenders on a 10 billion euro bailout said.

The document lists fiscal steps, as well as reforms of public administration, pensions, healthcare, labor market privatization and services that the Mediterranean island agreed to undertake in exchange for euro zone financial aid.

According to the memorandum of understanding (MoU), obtained by Reuters, Cyprus will have a budget deficit before debt servicing costs of 395 million euros or 2.4 percent of GDP this year, a bigger gap than the 1.9 percent of GDP in 2012.

Next year the primary deficit will grow to 678 million euros or 4.25 percent of GDP and then shrink to 344 million or 2.1 percent of GDP in 2015.

In 2016, the island is to reach a primary surplus of 204 million euros or 1.2 percent of GDP and 4 percent from 2017 onwards.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.