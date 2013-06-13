FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cypriot TV host gets life in jail for boss's murder
June 13, 2013 / 5:57 PM / 4 years ago

Cypriot TV host gets life in jail for boss's murder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cypriot TV host Elena Skordelli (C) is escorted at a court in Nicosia in this January 5, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Andreas Manolis/Files

NICOSIA (Reuters) - A Cypriot TV presenter was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for the murder of her boss in a case which has gripped the Mediterranean island.

Prosecutors said Elena Skordelli, 42, was driven by revenge to kill Andis Hadjicostis after she was sacked from her job as news anchor at his Sigma TV channel.

Skordelli and her brother Tassos Krasopoulis, 37, were convicted of the premeditated murder of Hadjicostis, CEO of the Dias Group, one of the largest media organizations in Cyprus, who was gunned down outside his home in Nicosia on January 11.

Both the accused had pleaded not guilty.

Writing by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
