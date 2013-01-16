Cyprus man unwittingly brings bomb into police station

NICOSIA (Reuters) - A man triggered a major security scare in Cyprus on Wednesday when he walked into a police station carrying a bomb he found on his driveway, saying he wanted officers to examine it.

Police said the 33-year old man discovered a suspicious device on the back window of his car and after drawing a blank on what it was doing there, decided to take it to a police station in the capital Nicosia for further scrutiny by experts.

It didn’t take long for police to discover it was a makeshift bomb which had failed to go off, triggering the evacuation of the complex.

“He obviously didn’t know what it was,” a police source told Reuters.

Police said the object was a “makeshift high intensity explosive” attached to a detonator and a fuse. It was defused on site by explosives experts.