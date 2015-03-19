Cyprus parliament delays implementation of key foreclosures law

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cyprus’s parliament delayed on Thursday implementing a foreclosures law that is a key condition of its EU/IMF bailout, spelling a further hold-up in the island taking part in the European Central Bank’s bond-buying scheme.

The euro zone member, which received a 10 billion euro bailout in 2013, will not be eligible to participate in the ECB’s 1.1 trillion-euro quantitative easing program until the law is in effect.

Cyprus’s lenders say full adoption of a foreclosures framework to allow banks to wrestle down a mountain of non-performing loans is a ‘prior action’ required before any further disbursement of aid, and a formal assessment on Cyprus’s progress.

In a unanimous vote, parliament suspended implementation of the law until April 2.

Lawmakers say the law should be adopted simultaneously with an insolvency framework, outlining protection mechanisms for primary residences and third parties who guaranteed mortgages. The insolvency framework is still being reviewed by authorities.

Once the foreclosures framework is adopted and Cyprus gets a positive assessment from lenders, it will be able to participate in the QE program, ECB President Mario Draghi said on March 5.

Cypriot officials say ECB purchases of Cypriot government debt would help bring down yields and assist Cyprus in its return to capital markets. They have said that the ECB could buy up to 500 million euros in Cypriot sovereign bonds under the program, which began this month.

Cyprus’s banking sector has one of the highest non-performing loan ratios in Europe, representing more than 50 percent of total loans.

The foreclosures law was passed late last year on the proviso that it would only come into effect when the insolvency framework was adopted.