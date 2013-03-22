FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus parliament starts debate on bank break-up, fund
March 22, 2013

Cyprus parliament starts debate on bank break-up, fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cyprus’s parliament convened in an emergency session on Friday to discuss legislation breaking up the island’s second-largest lender as the country teetered on the brink of financial meltdown.

Lawmakers was expected to discuss creating a so-called “solidarity fund”, even though international lenders have rejected it as an option for the country to raise cash.

They were also due to discuss imposing capital controls, giving authorities power to restrict cash outflows amid worries of a bank run.

Reporting By Karolina Tagaris, writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Andrew Heavens

