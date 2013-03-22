FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's Piraeus to take over Cypriot banks' Greek units: sources
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 22, 2013 / 3:28 PM / in 5 years

Greece's Piraeus to take over Cypriot banks' Greek units: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks in front of a Piraeus bank branch in central Athens August 29, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank has been chosen to take over the Greek branches of Cypriot lenders that are being sold to shield the Greek banking system from the island’s crisis, two bankers with direct knowledge of the negotiations said on Friday.

Shares of Piraeus were up 20 percent in afternoon trading on speculation of the takeover.

Alpha Bank had also been in the running to buy the Greek units of Bank of Cyprus and Cyprus Popular, bankers had previously said.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.