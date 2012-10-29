FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cyprus police say foil murder bid on island's top prosecutor
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 29, 2012 / 7:18 AM / 5 years ago

Cyprus police say foil murder bid on island's top prosecutor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Police in Cyprus said they believed they foiled an assassination attempt against the island’s chief prosecutor, the attorney-general, after the arrest of three men in the capital Nicosia.

Acting on a tip-off, authorities on the east Mediterranean island discovered an anti-tank missile, explosives and detonators in a basement on Sunday evening.

“It appears the target was the attorney-general,” a police spokeswoman said, declining to give further details.

The three men, all Cypriots, were being held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, and illegal possession of explosives.

Attorney-general Petros Clerides, appointed in 2005, is the state’s top legal adviser and prosecutor. He is also responsible for recommending pardons for convicted criminals.

Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.