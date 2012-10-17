Cyprus opposition aims to form national unity government

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Nicos Anastassiades, the head of Cyprus’ opposition right-wing Democratic Rally, said on Wednesday he aimed to form a broad-based coalition government focused on investment-oriented growth and creating jobs.
“I will form a national unity government to get the job done and bring the people and the parliament together,” Anastassiades told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of European centre-right parties in Bucharest.
