Cyprus opposition aims to form national unity government
#World News
October 17, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

Cyprus opposition aims to form national unity government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Nicos Anastassiades, the head of Cyprus’ opposition right-wing Democratic Rally, said on Wednesday he aimed to form a broad-based coalition government focused on investment-oriented growth and creating jobs.

“I will form a national unity government to get the job done and bring the people and the parliament together,” Anastassiades told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of European centre-right parties in Bucharest.

Reporting by Michael Winfrey; Writing by Sam Cage; Editing by Jon Boyle

