Cypriot president postpones briefing on bank levy
March 17, 2013 / 8:27 AM / in 5 years

Cypriot president postpones briefing on bank levy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cyprus’s President Nicos Anastasiades on Sunday postponed an informal briefing to parliament which had been called to vote on a levy on bank savings imposed as part of a bailout deal.

It was unclear if the postponement meant the parliamentary session scheduled for 1400 GMT on Sunday would also be put off.

Several parties in parliament have said they will not back the levy, brokered by euro zone finance ministers on Saturday morning.

Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
