Cyprus president has heart surgery, operation a success: government

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades has undergone successful heart surgery in the United States, the island’s government said on Wednesday.
Anastasiades, 68, required surgery to repair a heart valve, and to address arrhythmia he had been experiencing, spokesman Nikos Christodoulides said in a statement.
“The procedure progressed smoothly with no complications or particular problems,” he said.
Government officials have previously said they expect Anastasiades to return to Cyprus before the holiday season.
Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Susan Fenton