Cyprus president has heart surgery, operation a success: government

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades has undergone successful heart surgery in the United States, the island’s government said on Wednesday.

Anastasiades, 68, required surgery to repair a heart valve, and to address arrhythmia he had been experiencing, spokesman Nikos Christodoulides said in a statement.

“The procedure progressed smoothly with no complications or particular problems,” he said.

Government officials have previously said they expect Anastasiades to return to Cyprus before the holiday season.